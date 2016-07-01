Try ProductPlan's New Slack Integration

Welcome Product Hunters! We’re excited to announce that ProductPlan now integrates with Slack. Join the thousands of other product leaders who use ProductPlan to build beautiful roadmaps.

  • Create and share beautiful roadmaps in less time
  • Communicate roadmap updates directly in your Slack channels
  • Keep everyone in the loop with Slack notifications

Build roadmaps in minutes.

Create and share live roadmaps with just a few clicks. Quickly update your roadmap in real-time as decisions are made.

Learn More

"People don’t use complex products. ProductPlan is wickedly simple and this is why I love it."

Stefan Tzanev — Senior Offering Manager, IBM Watson Group

Build roadmaps in minutes.

Keep everyone in the loop.

Get notified directly in Slack when someone updates or leaves a comment on your ProductPlan roadmap.

Learn More

"The product roadmaps we’ve created with ProductPlan make it so much easier to quickly communicate information across teams."

Mark Robertson — Strategic Project Manager, Orion Health

Keep everyone in the loop.

Communicate your plan visually.

Present a compelling story with beautiful, visual roadmaps. Easily share your roadmap to build consensus across your organization. Show your high-level strategy without getting lost in the weeds.

Learn More

"ProductPlan is a simple way to access my roadmap, keep it updated, keep it fresh, and share it with my team."

Carey Caulfield — Principal Product Manager, Citrix

Communicate your plan visually.